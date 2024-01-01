CART - Canadian Artisanship Research Team

Introducing the Canadian Artisanship Research Team!
Comprising historians, anthropologists, sociologists, and artists, CART is dedicated to uncovering the stories and techniques that define Canadian artisanship. Their research spans the breadth of the country's vast geography, from the intricate beadwork of Indigenous communities in the North to the innovative ceramics emerging from urban studios in the South.
CART's multidisciplinary approach allows them to look into the historical context of Canadian crafts, examining how they have evolved over centuries while adapting to modern influences.
One of the key initiatives of CART is their collaboration with local artisans and communities. Whether they are working on ceramic, basket weaving, sculpture, painting or jewelry making, they are at the junction of art and building. By engaging directly with the craftsmen and women, the team ensures that their research is grounded in real-world experiences and challenges. This collaboration is crucial in promoting sustainable practices and ensuring that the artisans' voices are at the forefront of any dialogue about the future of their crafts.
CART is also committed to education and outreach. Through workshops, exhibitions, and publications, they strive to share their findings with a broader audience, fostering appreciation and support for Canadian artisans. Their work not only enriches our understanding of Canada's cultural heritage but also inspires a new generation of artists and makers.
University of British Columbia, Canada
